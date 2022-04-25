Report: Coaches feel only 1 QB in draft has ‘true NFL traits’

There is no clear-cut best quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, but there may be one prospect who is viewed as more ready to play at the next level than the rest.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said Monday that multiple coaches have told him former Liberty star Malik Willis is the only quarterback in this year’s class with “true NFL traits.”

“There’s a lot of developmental talent. Who people like depends on who you talk to,” Pelissero said. “Let’s start out with Malik Willis from Liberty. He’s the guy that multiple coaches told me is the only quarterback in this class with true NFL traits. He has the big arm, the running ability, he played in a simplistic offense — they feel like this is a guy who’s going to be able to learn. He’s got the upside.”

You can hear the full comments at around the 55-second mark below:

For all the discussion about what this quarterback class lacks, don’t be surprised if we see a bit of a run late in Round 1 on Thursday night, with one or more trades back in to snag a QB. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/1V8c6B3uIj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2022

Pelissero also said he would not be surprised if there is a late run on QBs in the first round. While some analysts are predicting that only one or two quarterbacks will be selected on Thursday night, teams always seem to go QB crazy once the first one comes off the board. Taking a quarterback in the first round also gives teams five years of team control rather than four due to the fifth-year option.

Willis threw for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 878 yards and had 13 rushing scores. In addition to being a tremendous athlete, Willis drew rave reviews at the Scouting Combine last month.

One recent report claimed Willis could go as high as No. 2 overall, so no one really knows what it going to happen when the draft begins. Given all we have heard about Willis, however, it would be a surprise if he slips too far down the board.