Lions considering specific QB with No. 2 overall pick?

The Detroit Lions have two picks in the first round of this year’s draft, and they are at least exploring the idea of selecting a quarterback with one of them. If they go that route, they may already have a specific player in mind.

Most draft analysts have predicted the Lions will take a pass rusher at No. 2 overall. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” this week that Detroit has interest in former Liberty star Malik Willis.

“I asked around and I’m told they’re still figuring that out and have not solidified what they’re going to do,” Fowler said. “They’re looking at about 6-8 different players. I believe Malik Willis is not totally off the table here, because they’ve worked at getting him in the building for a late pre-draft visit. They did a lot of homework on him at the Senior Bowl.”

Fowler added that most evaluators believe Willis would be a “reach” at second overall, and Detroit may feel the same way. Should the Lions decide they want him, they could explore the possibility of trading back.

The Lions also hosted Kenny Pickett for a somewhat surprising visit this week. They still have Jared Goff as their starting quarterback, but they are clearly keeping their options open.

Willis is viewed as having tremendous upside. He received rave reviews at the NFL Combine and seems like a lock to go in the first round, though it is tough to get a read on which quarterbacks will be selected ahead of him.