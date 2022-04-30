 Skip to main content
Malik Willis had great attitude about his NFL Draft slide

April 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Malik Willis at the Scouting Combine

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Willis went from a potential first round pick to a third round selection in the NFL Draft, but he never lost his sense of humor despite the process.

Willis fell out of the second round of the draft, and had to sit out the entire experience in the green room. However, he was still willing to have a laugh at his own expense. When one Twitter user posted a meme about how no one was drafting the quarterback, Willis not only shared at it, but laughed it off.

Sitting in the green room undrafted for this long has to be a brutal experience. That’s especially true considering Willis was said to have a chance of going as high as No. 2, though that never seemed realistic.

Willis was finally selected with the 86th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

