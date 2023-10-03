Eli, Peyton Manning lay into Giants over brutal defensive blunder

The New York Giants did not have an ideal end to their first half against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. The “ManningCast” thoroughly echoed that sentiment.

The Seahawks were leading 7-3 and facing a 3rd-and-10 at their own 47 with under two minutes left in the half. One defensive stand from the Giants was likely enough to allow them one more decent scoring opportunity before the halftime break at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Giants were successfully able to force Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock into a checkdown to tight end Noah Fant. But not only did Fant get the first down, he ran all the way to the end zone for a 51-yard gain.

Peyton and Eli Manning watched in disbelief as it happened.

“What are we doing? What just happened? He just ran down the sideline like he was going into halftime in the locker room,” said Peyton. “Is anybody going to tackle that guy?”

Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke botched his tackle attempt at the 30-yard line. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson did the same at about the 14. Safety Isaiah Simmons was the only one able to catch up to the Seahawks tight end, but all he could do was force Fant down at the 1-yard line.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker converted on a 1-yard touchdown run on the ensuing play. The Giants trailed 14-3 at the half.

The miserable sequence pretty much serves as a microcosm of the Giants’ season thus far.