Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Manti Te’o signs with Hollywood agency following success of documentary

October 5, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Manti Te'o before an NFL game

Manti Te’o has been back in the news again recently after a Netflix documentary introduced more people to his story, and the former Notre Dame star may be looking to capitalize on the renewed interest in his life.

Te’o recently signed a deal with United Talent Agency for representation in all areas, Joe Otterson of Variety reports. UTA is a talent agency based in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The plan is for UTA to help Te’o across a variety of platforms including broadcasting, public speaking, publishing, unscripted television, and audio. It is unclear if there are any specific projects lined up at this time.

Te’o was a star at Notre Dame from 2009-2012. He was the anchor of the 2012 team that played in the national championship game. He then became well known across the country when he became the victim of an elaborate catfishing scheme, which is what the Netflix documentary “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” is about.

Though Te’o has grown tired of all the fake girlfriend jokes over the years, it makes sense for him to try to benefit from the unfortunate situation as much as he can.

