Report: Marcus Mariota left Falcons after benching

Marcus Mariota has long been known as a selfless, team-first player. But the events following his benching by the Atlanta Falcons has led to questions regarding the quarterback.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported in an article published on Tuesday that Mariota left the Falcons (at least temporarily) following his benching. Head coach Arthur Smith said Mariota left to have a “chronic” issue with the quarterback’s knee evaluated. The Falcons plan to place Mariota on injured reserve, according to Smith.

What happened with Mariota? There was no word during the season about Mariota playing through a knee injury. Did he keep that quiet all year but now that his run as a starter is done, he wants to have it checked out? Did he pout after his benching and desert his team?

Adding to the complications over the situation, Smith said that Mariota’s knee injury “is nothing that has been an issue this season, but that’s (Mariota’s) prerogative so.”

Smith also said the Falcons want Mariota to be with the team.

Atlanta had a bye during Week 14. They made the announcement last week that Ridder would start their Week 15 game. The Falcons signed Logan Woodside to be their backup to Desmond Ridder.

In 13 games this season, Mariota passed for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He rushed for 438 yards and 4 touchdowns.