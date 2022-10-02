Marcus Peters has to be separated from John Harbaugh

Marcus Peters was heated after his Baltimore Ravens blew a lead and lost to the Buffalo Bills 23-20 on Sunday.

The Ravens were leading 20-3 in the second quarter but never scored again. They allowed the Bills to score 20 unanswered points for the win.

Late in the game, Peters was seen fuming on the sidelines. As the Bills were getting set to kick the winning field goal as time expired, Peters was going after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Marcus Peters and Harbaugh got into it.pic.twitter.com/kE96L5XCa2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 2, 2022

The two had to be separated. Peters apparently threw his helmet.

Marcus Peters is screaming in frustration as he leaves the field. . Peters is trying to get in Harbaugh's face and they just got separated. Peters threw his helmet. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 2, 2022

It’s unclear what exactly Peters was so upset with. But the Ravens’ late-game strategy led to a lot of questioning.

Baltimore decided to go for it on 4th-and-goal instead of kick a field goal with four minutes left. They failed, which allowed Buffalo to take the ball down the other way and bleed the clock before kicking to win it. Peters may have also been upset with the defensive strategy at the end, feeling they should have let the Bills score so they would have a chance to get the ball back and tie the game.

Harbaugh brushed things off in his postgame press conference.

John Harbaugh on Marcus Peters’ emotional outburst: “We’re on the same page. We have an honest relationship. I love Marcus Peters. I hope he still loves me.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 2, 2022

Peters was credited with four tackles in the loss.