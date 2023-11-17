Mark Andrews heads to locker room with ankle injury

Baltimore Ravens fans had a major scare on “Thursday Night Football” when Mark Andrews got hurt minutes into the team’s AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens drove for a touchdown on their opening possession at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. in Week 11 on Thursday. They had a 1st-and-10 at the Cincinnati 13 and Lamar Jackson completed a pass to Andrews, whose ankle appeared to roll as he was tackled after a gain of nine.

This injury to Mark Andrews is why the league wants to eliminate the “hip-drop” tackle. Andrews walked off the field but it could have been much worse.#CINvsBAL pic.twitter.com/mdKpxCzO4f — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) November 17, 2023

Andrews was helped off the field and headed to the locker room.

Mark Andrews was helped off the field after this tackle. He is questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/zccHUbskEy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2023

The Ravens later said that Andrews was questionable to return due to an ankle injury.

Andrews had 2 catches for 23 yards before exiting the game. He is second on the Ravens behind Zay Flowers in both catches (43) and receiving yards (521), but leads the team with 6 touchdown catches.

Baltimore entered the game with a 7-3 record.