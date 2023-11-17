 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 16, 2023

Mark Andrews heads to locker room with ankle injury

November 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Mark Andrews walking off the field

Baltimore Ravens fans had a major scare on “Thursday Night Football” when Mark Andrews got hurt minutes into the team’s AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens drove for a touchdown on their opening possession at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. in Week 11 on Thursday. They had a 1st-and-10 at the Cincinnati 13 and Lamar Jackson completed a pass to Andrews, whose ankle appeared to roll as he was tackled after a gain of nine.

Andrews was helped off the field and headed to the locker room.

The Ravens later said that Andrews was questionable to return due to an ankle injury.

Andrews had 2 catches for 23 yards before exiting the game. He is second on the Ravens behind Zay Flowers in both catches (43) and receiving yards (521), but leads the team with 6 touchdown catches.

Baltimore entered the game with a 7-3 record.

Article Tags

Mark Andrews
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus