Mark Davis drops funny David Carr joke amid QB speculation

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is apparently over one of the Carr brothers, but it’s not the one currently serving as his team’s quarterback.

The Raiders introduced Josh McDaniels as the team’s new head coach on Monday, so Davis was available to the media to answer some questions. One that has come up often is whether the organization is committed to quarterback Derek Carr, who has one year remaining on his contract.

Davis joked that he wanted to trade Carr, then clarified he was talking about Derek’s brother David, a former NFL quarterback and current NFL Network analyst.

Raiders owner Mark Davis: “I was thinking about trading Carr … David Carr, not Derek. I like Derek.”

Davis is kidding around here, but it’s worth noting that David Carr recently appeared on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and suggested that Derek wants a significant commitment from the Raiders to stay there long-term. Davis might not have appreciated those remarks.

Derek Carr’s new coach might actually be good news for him. The Raiders seem fairly committed, so the ball is essentially in the quarterback’s court here.