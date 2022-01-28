A Josh McDaniels hire could be good news for Derek Carr?

Derek Carr has often faced rumors that the Las Vegas Raiders might want to move on from him. The team’s potential hire of New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could reportedly change that.

Both McDaniels and rumored GM candidate Dave Ziegler have high opinions of Carr, according to Michael Silver of NFL.com. Carr has one year remaining on his contract, but Silver makes it sound like both Ziegler and McDaniels would be interested to work with the quarterback beyond that.

If Josh McDaniels is hired as the @Raiders' next coach, Dave Ziegler would almost certainly be the GM. And in that scenario… the incoming coach and GM would arrive in Las Vegas with a high opinion of QB Derek Carr, from what I am told. Carr has one-year left on his contract. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 27, 2022

Less than two weeks ago, it was reported that the Raiders could look to move on from Carr during the offseason. That was said to be dependent on the team’s personnel hires, as there may be other interested coaches that might be less enthusiastic about the Las Vegas quarterback.

McDaniels appears to be the leading candidate to become Raiders coach at this stage. Given his success with Tom Brady, that could prove very good news for Carr.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports