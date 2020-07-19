Mark Davis will not attend Raiders games if fans are not allowed

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving into brand new Allegiant Stadium this year, but are unlikely to have fans in the stands. That means their owner won’t be there either.

Mark Davis said Sunday that he won’t attend any Raiders home games as long as fans aren’t allowed to either.

“I won’t go if the fans can’t go, and the way it looks right now there won’t be any fans at our games,” Davis said Saturday, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Davis added that the Raiders would not consider any plans to partially fill the stands, citing the fact that some would get to attend the inaugural game at the stadium and some who paid for personal seat licenses would not.

“I can’t tell one fan that they can’t go to the inaugural opening game in a stadium that they helped to build through their PSLs,” Davis said. “I won’t tell them that they can’t go but the rest of these guys can … and oh, by the way, don’t worry about it because we’ll be able to advertise on your seats.”

Davis really hates the advertising proposal the NFL is implementing. His frustration that his shiny new stadium will likely sit empty for a year is understandable, even though there’s no one to blame but the circumstances beyond anyone’s control. At the very least, his stance might endear him to fans in Las Vegas who may see him as being on their side.