Packers CEO weighs in on Aaron Rodgers’ future with team

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy is attempting to quiet down the drama surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In the introduction to his monthly Q&A with fans on the team’s official website, Murphy addressed the reports that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. Murphy wrote that the Packers have flown out to meet with Rodgers and are trying to address his concerns, and fully expect him to be with the team in 2021.

“This is an issue that we have been working on for several months,” Murphy wrote. “Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them.

“We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader.”

The problem for Murphy is that the Packers aren’t willing to show Rodgers their commitment beyond 2021. Reports indicate that Rodgers has had contract talks with Green Bay, but they did not go well. That year-to-year plan is part of Rodgers’ anger.

Murphy is also said to be aware of the Packers executive Rodgers most has a problem with. If he wants to fix the situation, drastic measures may be required.