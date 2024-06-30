Former All-Pro looking to make NFL comeback

Former Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King showcased his skills in the UFL this season, and he believes he has done enough to earn another shot in the NFL.

King recently shared a video of one of his punts on social media and said he wants a call from an NFL team. He said there is no way “there are 32 punters better than me” on NFL rosters.

You can’t tell me that there are 32 punters better than me. All UFL Punter in a league where punting isn’t easy at all! I’m manifesting a call from an NFL team again soon… by the way what was the hang on this? pic.twitter.com/A4EjZ6uguJ — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) June 21, 2024

King has not played in the NFL since he was with the Denver Broncos in 2018. He is best known for the six seasons he spent with the Raiders from 2012-2017. In 2013, King led the NFL with an average of 48.9 yards per punt. In 2014, he led the league in both total punts (109) and yards (4,930). King was named a Second-team All-Pro in 2016.

The 35-year-old King also led the XFL in punting yards when the league attempted a comeback in 2020. He returned to the XFL (which has since become the UFL) when he signed with the Arlington Renegades last year.

King has been trying for years to convince NFL teams that he should still be punting in the league. He even got a tryout with a team after a trick shot video he shared went viral several years back. As of now, an All-UFL does not look like it is going to be enough for King to revive his NFL career.

