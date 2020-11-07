Marquette King tries out for Cowboys right after trick shot video

Marquette King may have helped himself in the job search with a trick shot video.

King is one of two punters trying out with the Dallas Cowboys, according to the NFL wire.

King, 32, punted with the Raiders from 2012-2018 but was cut by Jon Gruden. He caught on with the Broncos but was released with an injury settlement later in 2018. He has not punted in the NFL since 2018 and was last playing in the XFL.

King posted a trick shot video on Twitter during the week that drew attention (watch it here). It’s a wonder whether that played a role in the Cowboys bringing him in.

Dallas is in need of a punter because Chris Jones needs core muscle surgery. Hunter Niswander was elevated off the team’s practice squad and is expected to handle punting duties.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via cc by 3.0