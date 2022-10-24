Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor, KaVontae Turpin all did backflip in victory formation

The backflips in the victory formation were all the rage on Sunday in Week 7 of the NFL season.

Three different players did backflips on the field after their teams kneeled down in the victory formation.

After his Seattle Seahawks closed out a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Marquise Goodwin did a backflip.

Goodwin had 4 catches for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game.

Earlier in the day, two other players did their backflips.

Trent Taylor did one for the Cincinnati Bengals after their 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

It didn’t end there. KaVontae Turpin did a backflip to celebrate the Dallas Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Someone at the game caught Turpin doing a victory backflip pic.twitter.com/37VuqiCG72 — Mark Gajda (@Mark_GUY_dah) October 23, 2022

We’ve seen players do backflips after scoring touchdowns, but the new trend appears to be backflips out of the victory formation.