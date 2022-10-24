Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor, KaVontae Turpin all did backflip in victory formation
The backflips in the victory formation were all the rage on Sunday in Week 7 of the NFL season.
Three different players did backflips on the field after their teams kneeled down in the victory formation.
After his Seattle Seahawks closed out a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Marquise Goodwin did a backflip.
VICTORY BACKFLIP!!! pic.twitter.com/PSR6cswU5O
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 23, 2022
Goodwin had 4 catches for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game.
Earlier in the day, two other players did their backflips.
Trent Taylor did one for the Cincinnati Bengals after their 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Bengals improve to 4-3! pic.twitter.com/WscUwKQ6za
— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 23, 2022
It didn’t end there. KaVontae Turpin did a backflip to celebrate the Dallas Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Someone at the game caught Turpin doing a victory backflip pic.twitter.com/37VuqiCG72
— Mark Gajda (@Mark_GUY_dah) October 23, 2022
We’ve seen players do backflips after scoring touchdowns, but the new trend appears to be backflips out of the victory formation.