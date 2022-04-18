 Skip to main content
Monday, April 18, 2022

Marshawn Lynch Zamboni video goes viral after Kraken news

April 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Marshawn Lynch drives a Zamboni

The Seattle Kraken announced on Monday that NFL legend Marshawn Lynch and rapper Macklemore have joined their ownership group, and the former Seahawks star wasted no time getting involved in day-to-day operations.

After the Kraken welcomed Lynch and Macklemore to their investor group, an awesome video of Beast Mode tooling around the team’s practice arena on a Zamboni went viral.

You can also see Lynch having a blast on the Zamboni at the 1-minute mark in the video below:

Lynch looked like he had waited his whole life for that. You can call it one of the many perks of team ownership.

