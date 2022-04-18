Marshawn Lynch Zamboni video goes viral after Kraken news

The Seattle Kraken announced on Monday that NFL legend Marshawn Lynch and rapper Macklemore have joined their ownership group, and the former Seahawks star wasted no time getting involved in day-to-day operations.

After the Kraken welcomed Lynch and Macklemore to their investor group, an awesome video of Beast Mode tooling around the team’s practice arena on a Zamboni went viral.

Now that this has been made public, I can finally share this video of Marshawn wheeling a Zamboni at the Kraken practice facility. What a legend. https://t.co/MZLDnqdcsO pic.twitter.com/PmVewcE1tm — Brian Cobb (@brianrcobb) April 18, 2022

You can also see Lynch having a blast on the Zamboni at the 1-minute mark in the video below:

Welcome aboard, @Macklemore & @MoneyLynch! Macklemore & Marshawn Lynch are bringing their passion & love for Seattle to the #SeaKraken investor group. pic.twitter.com/umU21Esn4K — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 18, 2022

Lynch looked like he had waited his whole life for that. You can call it one of the many perks of team ownership.