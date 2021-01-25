Suspended Martavis Bryant signs with CFL team

Martavis Bryant’s NFL career is still on hold, so he appears set to move to Canada to try to play football again.

The CFL’s Toronto Argonauts announced Monday that they have signed Bryant. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team.

Bryant has not played in an NFL game since 2018 due to repeated violations of the league’s drug policy. As it stands, he is still suspended, and would require NFL reinstatement to play in that league again. That did not come prior to the 2020 season, and never appeared particularly close, either.

Bryant still has talent, and could thrive in the CFL if he gets the chance. He caught 14 total touchdowns combined in his first two years in the NFL, and appeared on track for a very successful career before drug suspensions derailed things. Still only 29, it’s possible that Bryant gets himself on track with a successful CFL stint.