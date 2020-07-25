Martavis Bryant reportedly unlikely to play in 2020

Any potential Martavis Bryant NFL return appears a long way off right now.

Bryant is serving an indefinite suspension after repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. While the wide receiver has interest and hopes to play, he reportedly has yet to reapply for reinstatement and a 2020 return appears unlikely, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Multiple teams have inquired about FA Martavis Bryant, but the ex-Steelers & Raiders WR has not yet reapplied for reinstatement from his indefinite suspension, per me & @TomPelissero. Bryant hopes to play, but has more work to be done. As of now, playing in 2020 seems unlikely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2020

Bryant showed great promise in his first two NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first 21 games. Since then, his career has been largely derailed by repeated suspensions for violations of drug policy.

There was talk earlier this year that Bryant could be cleared for an NFL return by the start of training camp. That obviously won’t be happening now, and it doesn’t sound likely to happen in 2020 at all.