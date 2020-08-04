 Skip to main content
Martellus Bennett says kneeling has been diminished

August 4, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Martellus Bennett

Martellus Bennett is one of several players who took part in national anthem protests when he was playing in the NFL, but the former tight end does not think the demonstrations will have the same impact this season that they did years ago.

Bennett recently shared some observations about how the NBA is handling social justice issues, and he said he feels kneeling during the national anthem “don’t hit the same” anymore. He then agreed with one of his followers who said more players are willing to kneel now because it is the comfortable thing to do.

Bennett was also critical of the messages NBA players have displayed on the backs of their jerseys.

When Bennett protested during the national anthem several years ago, very few of his teammates joined him. Now, the opposite is true. The players who have received the most attention since the NBA resumed are the ones who choose to stand. That is likely why Bennett and others feel that kneeling or protesting during the anthem is no longer as powerful.

