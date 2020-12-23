Report: Marvin Lewis will interview for Texans head coach job

Marvin Lewis has been mentioned as a possible head coach candidate in the NFL, and it sounds like he has one firmly interested suitor.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Lewis is expected interview for the vacant Houston Texans head coaching position. Rapoport affirms that Lewis will also draw interest from other NFL teams, though there’s nothing else specific on the table right now.

Lewis is currently an assistant under Herm Edwards at Arizona State. Prior to that, he spent 16 seasons as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, whom he led to seven playoff appearances. However, the Bengals never won a playoff game under Lewis.

The 62-year-old has an excellent reputation in the NFL, which is why he’s going to end up on several teams’ lists of candidates. It sounds like he has a very good chance of landing an NFL job for 2021, and perhaps that could be in Houston.