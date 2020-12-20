Report: Marvin Lewis in consideration for several head coaching jobs

Marvin Lewis has been away from the NFL for nearly two seasons now after his lengthy tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals came to an end, but it is starting to sound more likely that he will return in 2021.

Lewis is considered a candidate for multiple NFL head coaching jobs, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. The 62-year-old has spent the last two seasons as co-defensive coordinator under Herm Edwards at Arizona State, but he is open to an NFL return if the right opportunity arises.

La Canfora notes that Lewis is highly regarded by legitimate general manager candidates, which could lead to him landing a head coaching job. Multiple teams have already expressed interest in speaking with him this offseason.

Lewis spent 16 seasons coaching the Bengals, taking one of the NFL’s most maligned franchises to the playoffs seven times, including five seasons in a row. He never won a playoff game, however, and his teams were sometimes criticized for their ill-discipline.

Lewis met with at least one NFL team about a head coaching job prior to this season, which is a good indication that he wants to coach in the league again.