Mason Rudolph gets big opportunity with Ben Roethlisberger out due to COVID

Mason Rudolph is getting a big opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger is out for the Steelers’ Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions due to COVID-19. That means Rudolph, who is typically the backup, will get the start. He will be backed up by Dwayne Haskins.

Rudolph, 26, will be getting his 10th career start. He made eight starts in 2019 when Roethlisberger was out due to arm injuries. He made one start last season.

The Steelers have gone 5-4 in Rudolph’s starts. They will host the 0-8 Lions on Sunday.

This will be another chance for Rudolph to cement his status as the backup in Pittsburgh, especially since he’s being pressed by Haskins. He will also have a chance to show whether he might be the team’s quarterback of the future if he can put together a strong game.

Roethlisberger recently said he is vaccinated against COVID-19. That suggests he should be back in Week 11. The Steelers are 5-3 this season.

Photo: Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports