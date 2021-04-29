Mason Rudolph working on 1-year contract extension with Steelers

Mason Rudolph is going to be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers for even longer.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Rudolph is close to a 1-year contract extension with the Steelers.

Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a 1-year extension with QB Mason Rudolph. Nothing done yet, but look for it soon for the Steelers’ backup. He’ll be signed through 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Rudolph was drafted in the third round by the Steelers in 2018 and signed a 4-year rookie deal. The 1-year extension would get him under contract with Pittsburgh for a total of five seasons (2018-2022).

Rudolph, 25, saw significant action for the Steelers in 2019 when Ben Roethlisberger was hurt. He passed for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns that season. The team went 5-3 in the eight games he started.

Rudolph is the primary backup behind Big Ben, though Josh Dobbs and now Dwayne Haskins are also in the mix.