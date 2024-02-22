Matt Araiza signs with NFL team for first time since being wrongfully accused

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza is getting another shot in the NFL.

Araiza is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agency confirmed Thursday. Araiza said he is “excited to begin the next phase of my career” and thanked his family and those who have supported him.

“I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the @Chiefs. I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career. I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support,” Araiza said in comments shared by his agency.

Araiza was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 draft after making something of a star of himself at San Diego State. However, he and four of his former college teammates were accused of raping a minor in October 2017.

An investigation led to no charges being filed, and in December 2023, the accuser dropped her civil suit against Araiza as part of an agreement. That essentially allowed him to pursue an NFL career once again.

Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend is set to become a free agent next month, so Araiza has a legitimate chance to win the punting job if the veteran does not return. In the brief period before his release from the Bills, he demonstrated that his skills could certainly translate to the NFL level.