Matt Corral sends clear message after Panthers take Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers used a third-round pick on quarterback Matt Corral last season, but his future with the organization suddenly looks pretty dim. He knows as much, too.

Corral sent an Instagram message making it fairly clear that he sees no future for himself with the Panthers after the organization selected Bryce Young first overall. The quarterback posted a quote that concluded: “Don’t stay in a place where no one sees your value.”

Less than ideal post by Matt Corral. pic.twitter.com/03CbHo3mEx — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) April 28, 2023

Corral got an admittedly tough break last season when a preseason injury cost him the chance to show the Panthers what he was capable of. Carolina used three different starting quarterbacks in 2022, and it’s conceivable that Corral could have gotten a look had he stayed healthy.

On the other hand, Corral, an Ole Miss product, was unlikely to have performed well enough to dissuade Carolina from going after Young, the consensus best quarterback in the draft. He can push for a move, but it’s not clear any other team will be too high on him.