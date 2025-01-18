Matt Eberflus lands defensive coordinator interview with NFC team

Matt Eberflus has his first interview lined up since being fired as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

The Atlanta Falcons confirmed Saturday that they have interviewed Eberflus for their vacant defensive coordinator position. It is the first interview for Eberflus since he was fired the day after Thanksgiving.

Eberflus served as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, where he built a solid unit anchored by a stout rush defense. His tenure as Bears head coach was not a successful one, as he went 14-32 and became infamous for high profile clock management errors, including one that effectively ended his tenure there. Those responsibilities would largely be taken out of his hands in a coordinator role.

The Falcons are looking for a new defensive coordinator after firing Jimmy Lake at the end of the season. Eberflus is the seventh candidate to interview for the job since it opened up.