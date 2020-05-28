Matt LaFleur feels ‘really good’ about relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has admitted that he was not thrilled when the Green Bay Packers took a quarterback in the first round of the draft last month, but he has apparently not let that stand in the way of having a strong relationship with his head coach. At least, that’s what his head coach says.

Matt LaFleur was asked about his relationship with Rodgers during an appearance on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde and Tausch” show Thursday morning, and the Packers coach insisted everything is fine. LaFleur said he and Rodgers have been speaking four times a week.

“We talk four times a week whenever we get those opportunities to meet in those individual meetings, and I feel really good about where we’re at. We both understand that this is a business,” LaFleur said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “When that whole thing went down it was just one of those situations where there were a couple of guys that had just previously been picked and Jordan was the next guy on the board.”

One reporter speculated after the draft that LaFleur may have been trying to send a message to Rodgers by picking Jordan Love in the first round, but that doesn’t sound like it was the case. Not only that, but LaFleur may not have even been responsible for the pick.

If anything, Rodgers would probably have a gripe with Green Bay’s front office. That could eventually lead to Brett Favre’s prediction coming true, but Rodgers understands how important it is for him and LaFleur to be on the same page in the short term. With teams already facing so many challenges this offseason, the last thing the Packers need is tension between their quarterback and head coach.