Matt LaFleur had classy message for Mike McCarthy in postgame handshake

Matt LaFleur had a classy message for Mike McCarthy during the postgame handshake after Sunday’s Week 10 game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

McCarthy was making his return to Lambeau Field to face his former team after coaching the Packers from 2006-2018. LaFleur is the man who took over the job after McCarthy was let go.

McCarthy’s Cowboys entered the game 6-2 and led 28-14 in the third quarter. But they allowed Green Bay to come back and tie the game. The Packers then won 31-28 in overtime to improve to 4-6.

After the game, FOX’s cameras showed the interactions between McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers, as well as McCarthy’s interaction with LaFleur.

Rodgers gave McCarthy a big hug and told his former coach that he loved him. Next up was LaFleur, who also gave McCarthy a nice hug and a message.

“Coach, I got a lot of respect for you, man. I want you to know,” LaFleur could be heard saying.

That’s a nice message from LaFleur, who has enjoyed regular season success but has not won the Super Bowl ring that McCarthy and Rodgers won in the 2010 season.

While the Cowboys remain in good shape for a postseason spot, the win saved Green Bay’s season and any hopes they have of making the playoffs.