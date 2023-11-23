 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 23, 2023

Matt LaFleur had strange incident with Lions security guard

November 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Matt LaFleur and a security guard

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur had a bizarre interaction with a Detroit Lions security guard at halftime of Thursday’s Thanksgiving game.

LaFleur was headed to the locker room for halftime when a security guard seemingly tried to stop him. The Packers coach was clearly not pleased and turned around to seemingly yell at the staff member.

According to FOX Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi, LaFleur said he had never experienced anything like it as a coach. Ultimately, nobody was any worse for wear over the incident, as LaFleur had basically plowed right through the guard on his way to the locker room.

Things probably would have gone much more poorly for LaFleur had he been dealing with some better security guards, so he can be grateful for that.

Article Tags

Matt LaFleur
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus