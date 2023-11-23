Matt LaFleur had strange incident with Lions security guard

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur had a bizarre interaction with a Detroit Lions security guard at halftime of Thursday’s Thanksgiving game.

LaFleur was headed to the locker room for halftime when a security guard seemingly tried to stop him. The Packers coach was clearly not pleased and turned around to seemingly yell at the staff member.

not sure why the security guard wanted to keep Matt LaFleur out of his own locker room, but sure pic.twitter.com/peV6JR4UTv — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 23, 2023

According to FOX Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi, LaFleur said he had never experienced anything like it as a coach. Ultimately, nobody was any worse for wear over the incident, as LaFleur had basically plowed right through the guard on his way to the locker room.

Things probably would have gone much more poorly for LaFleur had he been dealing with some better security guards, so he can be grateful for that.