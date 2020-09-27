Matt Nagy mum on Bears’ QB situation after in-game switch

The Chicago Bears made a quarterback change Sunday that will almost certainly remain permanent, but coach Matt Nagy won’t go there yet.

The Bears benched Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Nick Foles promptly came in and rallied the Bears from 16 points down to win late.

Despite the writing obviously being on the wall, Nagy wouldn’t give anything away when asked about the quarterback situation after the game.

Matt Nagy won’t make a call on a #Bears QB going forward yet. “We just want to enjoy the win tonight.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 27, 2020

The translation is that Nagy wants to inform both Trubisky and Foles in private what everyone already knows: a quarterback change is being made.

Foles came in and went 16/29 for 188 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He looked significantly better than Trubisky and revived a Bears team that looked like it was headed for a loss.

Nagy put a lot of faith in Trubisky when naming him the starter. It wasn’t warranted. He’s almost certainly headed to the bench now, possibly permanently.