Report: 1 coach is ‘top choice’ to replace Eric Bieniemy as Chiefs OC

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is on the verge of leaving for another job, and it sounds like the team already has a replacement lined up.

Bieniemy has been in talks with the Washington Commanders and is expected to be named their next offensive coordinator. If and when that happens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy will be the “top choice” to fill Bieniemy’s old role.

With the expected OC opening in Kansas City, Matt Nagy quickly emerges as the top choice to fill Eric Bieniemy's shoes after the #Chiefs complete their process. He's currently senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. https://t.co/95AJmrWEcq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

Many are familiar with Nagy from his failed stint as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, but he is still a respected offensive coach. He is currently in his second stint with the Chiefs. The first spanned five years from 2013-2017, and Nagy was Andy Reid’s offensive coordinator for the last two of those. He was then hired by the Bears and went 34-31 without a playoff win in four seasons in Chicago.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo says Nagy has received interest from other teams in recent weeks, but he knew he was in line to take over as OC of the Chiefs again if Bieniemy left.

If the the story Patrick Mahomes told a few months ago is true, the Chiefs owe a lot of their success to Nagy.