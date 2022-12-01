Patrick Mahomes reveals how he cheated on Andy Reid’s pre-draft test

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best draft pick Andy Reid has ever made, but apparently Matt Nagy deserves some serious credit for helping to bring the Kansas City Chiefs head coach and his star quarterback together.

Mahomes was a guest recently on the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. During the appearance, he shared some great stories about the lead-up to the 2017 NFL Draft. That is when Reid and the Chiefs selected Mahomes with the 10th overall pick. Mahomes said Kansas City was where he wanted to be and Nagy, who was Reid’s offensive coordinator at the time, helped get him there.

Mahomes said Nagy really liked him and wanted the Chiefs to draft him. Nagy wanted to make sure Mahomes was as prepared as possible for his meeting with Reid. To ensure that, Nagy got in touch with Mahomes the night before the meeting and told him which plays Reid planned to ask about. That essentially gave Mahomes the answers to the test.

"If y'all let me go 12 or below I'm gonna get drafted by someone else" These @PatrickMahomes draft stories are mind-blowing 🤯 THE PATRICK MAHOMES EPISODE with @JasonKelce & @tkelce is out NOW: https://t.co/ZlYmHA5kwB pic.twitter.com/sOW0iLmA6I — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 1, 2022

“Matt Nagy, who was the offensive coordinator then, really liked me. So he gave me the plays they were gonna go over the night before,” Mahomes recalled. “Coach Reid’s finding out live here on the ‘New Heights’ podcast. So, of course, I crushed the meeting. I stayed up all night studying those plays.”

Mahomes also said he told the Chiefs that a couple of teams assured him they were going to draft him if he was still on the board at No. 12 or later. That may have inspired Reid to move up the board to No. 10 to take Mahomes.

Of course, Reid is probably glad that Mahomes had inside information before the two met. If that convinced the coach that Mahomes was Kansas City’s quarterback of the future, it all worked out for the best. Chiefs fans probably never realized how much they should thank Nagy.