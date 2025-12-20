Top candidate emerges for Titans head coach job

The Tennessee Titans have had a head coach opening for months now, and their list of targets appears to be made up already.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is seen as a “serious candidate” to land the job, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Nagy previously spent four seasons coaching the Chicago Bears.

Nagy is far from the Titans’ only choice. They also plan to speak to a number of defensive coordinators, including Lou Anarumo of the Colts, Jeff Hafley of the Packers, and Jesse Minter of the Chargers.

Russini notes that the Titans are hopeful of hiring a coach who can rebuild the team’s culture and identity. That may be a big reason for the attraction to Nagy, who won plaudits for his leadership while coaching the Bears. He went 12-4 in his first season with Chicago, but never reached those same heights again.

Another thing working in Nagy’s favor could be Titans GM Mike Borgonzi. Borgonzi was previously part of the Chiefs’ front office and knows Nagy well from their shared time there.

Nagy’s name has consistently come up in relation to the Titans since Brian Callahan was fired in October, though there are some other names to watch as well.