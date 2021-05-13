Matt Rhule takes high road in response to Teddy Bridgewater

Matt Rhule responded on Wednesday to some criticism from Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater was traded by Carolina to Denver this offseason as the Panthers move on to Sam Darnold. He spent just one season with the Panthers.

During a podcast appearance that was published on Wednesday, Bridgewater talked about his time in Carolina. He took ownership of his poor performance as the Panthers’ quarterback. But he also was critical of some of the team’s practice processes. Specifically, he questioned the little amount of time spent practicing red zone and 2-minute situations.

Rhule responded by taking the high road.

Matt Rhule says he's never going to speak badly about a former player. He's sorry that Teddy doesn't feel the same way, but "I feel really good about the way we practice and our process." — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) May 13, 2021

Matt Rhule: Sorry Teddy doesn't feel the same way about some things, but he's always going to support him. — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 13, 2021

That’s nice that Rhule will not publicly be critical of Bridgewater. Rhule responded well.

In truth, Rhule should use Bridgewater’s comments as a moment to reflect. Rhule was in his first year as the Panthers’ head coach after coming from the college game at Baylor. It’s possible that he took it too easy on his players, and that may have hurt the team.