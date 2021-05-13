 Skip to main content
Matt Rhule takes high road in response to Teddy Bridgewater

May 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule responded on Wednesday to some criticism from Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater was traded by Carolina to Denver this offseason as the Panthers move on to Sam Darnold. He spent just one season with the Panthers.

During a podcast appearance that was published on Wednesday, Bridgewater talked about his time in Carolina. He took ownership of his poor performance as the Panthers’ quarterback. But he also was critical of some of the team’s practice processes. Specifically, he questioned the little amount of time spent practicing red zone and 2-minute situations.

Rhule responded by taking the high road.

That’s nice that Rhule will not publicly be critical of Bridgewater. Rhule responded well.

In truth, Rhule should use Bridgewater’s comments as a moment to reflect. Rhule was in his first year as the Panthers’ head coach after coming from the college game at Baylor. It’s possible that he took it too easy on his players, and that may have hurt the team.

