Matt Ryan has extremely classy response to benching

Quarterback Matt Ryan had an incredibly classy response to being benched by the Indianapolis Colts in favor of Sam Ehlinger.

Ryan is likely to sit on the bench for the rest of the season after a poor first seven games with the Colts. Despite this, the team’s premier offseason acquisition did not offer any criticism toward the team in his first comments since being benched. In fact, he had praise for Ehlinger, and said his job now was to help the transition as much as possible.

Matt Ryan: “I love Sam. He’s been awesome since the day I got here. My job shifts now — now I gotta do everything I can to help him. He’s gonna do great for us.” Total pro. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 26, 2022

Ryan is dealing with a shoulder injury, but the Colts do not plan to start him even if he is healthy. Some around the league have questioned whether he is physically capable of carrying the load of a starting job anymore, and it’s possible that in the back of his mind, Ryan knows how much more limited he is these days.

Ryan threw only nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in his seven starts on the season. The Colts went 3-3-1 in his starts.