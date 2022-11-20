 Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford lands in concussion protocol again

November 20, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Matthew Stafford in a hat

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford returned from a concussion to start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but the Los Angeles Rams quarterback may have suffered another head injury during the game.

Stafford was taken off the field in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He took a helmet-to-helmet shot from Saints linebacker Demario Davis as Stafford was hunched over being taken to the ground.

Primary backup quarterback John Wolford was inactive for the game due to a neck injury, leaving Bryce Perkins to take over for Stafford.

Stafford played the entirety of the Rams’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. He entered concussion protocol a few days later after he began experiencing symptoms. Wolford started in last week’s 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and Stafford was cleared leading up to Sunday’s game.

The Rams entered Sunday with a 3-6 record. They have dealt with a rash of injuries, the most costly of which came last week. If Stafford has to miss more time, L.A. will have an even tougher time turning their season around.

