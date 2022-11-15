Extent of Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury revealed

The Los Angeles Rams were hopeful that Cooper Kupp avoided a serious injury when he hurt his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but the latest news about the star wide receiver is not great.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Tuesday that Kupp will undergo surgery. He will be placed on injured reserve, which means he is not eligible to play in at least the next four games.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday and the team is placing him on IR, per HC Sean McVay. Kupp is out a minimum of four weeks and with the way the Rams season is going, could be longer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022

Whether or not Kupp returns this season will likely depend on where the Rams stand a month from now. Even if Kupp’s recovery from ankle surgery goes well, L.A. could be out of playoff contention by the time he comes off IR. Kupp might be shut down for the remainder of the year if the 3-6 Rams have no chance of reaching the postseason when he is declared fully healthy.

Kupp hurt his ankle while attempting to catch a pass from backup quarterback John Wolford in the fourth quarter on Sunday (more here).

The Rams’ offense has been terrible this season, but Kupp has been the lone bright spot. He has 75 catches for 812 yards and 6 touchdowns on the year.