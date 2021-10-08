Matthew Stafford has index finger wrapped against Seahawks

Matthew Stafford is dealing with an injury to his right index finger.

Stafford suffered an injury to his right index finger during the first half of his Los Angeles Rams’ game at the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. He did not miss any playing time, but the finger was a topic of conversation when the third quarter began.

FOX’s broadcast team noted that Stafford had his finger wrapped.

This is Stafford's finger in a wrap. McVay said "it's OK" so who knows how it actually is pic.twitter.com/SOyg9E6nHJ — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) October 8, 2021

Erin Andrews also reported that Rams coach Sean McVay told her Stafford’s finger issue was “OK.”

You may recall that Stafford also dealt with a finger injury after hitting it against a helmet in training camp.

The finger injury didn’t seem to bother Stafford, who led the Rams to touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half.

A Rams quarterback taking on the Seahawks in Seattle with a finger injury should sound familiar to fans.