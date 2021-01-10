Jared Goff enjoyed sticking it to Seahawks with revenge win

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks see each other twice per season, and they made it three times this year. Jared Goff sure took pleasure in getting the best end of the series.

Goff came in after John Wolford suffered a neck injury in the first quarter of the NFC Wild Card game between the teams on Saturday. Though he was recently returning from thumb surgery, Goff went 9/19 for 155 yards and a touchdown to help his team get a 30-20 win.

Goff said after the game that he enjoyed getting revenge on Seattle after seeing them celebrate a Week 16 win.

"Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us and winning the division and we're able to come up here and beat them in their own place," Jared Goff said. "It feels good." — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 10, 2021

It’s nice for him to see the team turn the tables, especially on the road for the second time in a row against the Seahawks.

Seattle was a major disappointment in the contest. Russell Wilson was just 11/27 for 174 with two touchdowns and an interception.