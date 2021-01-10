 Skip to main content
Jared Goff enjoyed sticking it to Seahawks with revenge win

January 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks see each other twice per season, and they made it three times this year. Jared Goff sure took pleasure in getting the best end of the series.

Goff came in after John Wolford suffered a neck injury in the first quarter of the NFC Wild Card game between the teams on Saturday. Though he was recently returning from thumb surgery, Goff went 9/19 for 155 yards and a touchdown to help his team get a 30-20 win.

Goff said after the game that he enjoyed getting revenge on Seattle after seeing them celebrate a Week 16 win.

It’s nice for him to see the team turn the tables, especially on the road for the second time in a row against the Seahawks.

Seattle was a major disappointment in the contest. Russell Wilson was just 11/27 for 174 with two touchdowns and an interception.

