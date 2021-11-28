Matthew Stafford not listed on injury report despite numerous ailments

Matthew Stafford has struggled in his last two games with the Los Angeles Rams after lighting up the stat sheet through the first half of the season. His health may have a lot to do with that, but the team has made no mention of any injuries.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Sunday that Stafford has multiple injuries and has been in a “a lot of pain” in recent weeks. He is said to be dealing with an elbow injury in addition to “chronic” back pain.

"Stafford's arm has been in a lot of pain, he has elbow pain and his back has a chronic issue that he deals with every single day. His health is certainly an issue." – via @diannaESPN per Rams sources — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 28, 2021

Russini later added that Stafford also has a sore ankle.

If that information is accurate, the Rams should probably expect a call from the NFL. As Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic notes, Stafford was not listed on the injury report this week. He was listed as limited in Week 9 due to a back issue, but he has not appeared on the injury report since.

Stafford was playing at an MVP level prior to Week 10. However, he has just two touchdowns compared to four interceptions in L.A.’s last two games, which were both losses. His health has likely been a factor.

Stafford is known for being one of the tougher players in the NFL. He played through a finger ailment earlier this season. He also played through a serious back injury with the Detroit Lions, and it’s unclear if the latest is related to that.

Not surprisingly, Stafford is expected to play in Sunday’s big game against the Green Bay Packers.