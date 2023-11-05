Report reveals Matthew Stafford’s status for Rams’ Week 9 game

Matthew Stafford is unlikely to play in the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 9 at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, according to a report.

Stafford suffered a sprained UCL in his right thumb during his Rams’ ugly 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. There was talk that the Rams might put Stafford on injured reserve, but that did not happen. Instead, Stafford has progressed in his rehab, though he is still unlikely to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter says Stafford is “unlikely” to play despite being listed as questionable for the game. The Rams have not ruled out Stafford though because they want to give the quarterback as much time as possible to see if he is well enough to play in the game.

In the middle of this past week, one source said it “would have been unthinkable” for Matthew Stafford to play vs. the Packers with the sprained UCL in his right thumb. But Stafford has made some progress, he does want to play against the Packers, but the team recognizes it’s… https://t.co/98jKS987Da — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2023

Though the 3-5 Rams do not want to play without Stafford, having him miss Week 9 might make sense considering they have Week 10 off.

If Stafford misses the game, Brett Rypien would likely get the start, with Dresser Winn serving as his backup.