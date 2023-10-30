Matthew Stafford could need IR trip over thumb injury?

Matthew Stafford suffered a thumb injury that kept him out for most of the second half of Sunday’s loss, and it may be a problem going forward as well.

The Los Angeles Rams are still evaluating a range of possible scenarios for their injured quarterback, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Notably, the team has not ruled out potentially needing to place Stafford on injured reserve, which would rule him out for a minimum of four weeks.

Stafford hit his thumb on a defender’s helmet late in the first half of Sunday’s game, but apparently the injury was made worse when he was the receiver on a gadget play that the Rams converted for a two-point conversion.

The Rams travel to Green Bay next week, then have their bye week, so Stafford would have some time to get right without injured reserve. However, IR being a possibility at all is rather concerning.

Stafford has not been great this season, throwing for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.