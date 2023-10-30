 Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford could need IR trip over thumb injury?

October 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Matthew Stafford

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford suffered a thumb injury that kept him out for most of the second half of Sunday’s loss, and it may be a problem going forward as well.

The Los Angeles Rams are still evaluating a range of possible scenarios for their injured quarterback, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Notably, the team has not ruled out potentially needing to place Stafford on injured reserve, which would rule him out for a minimum of four weeks.

Stafford hit his thumb on a defender’s helmet late in the first half of Sunday’s game, but apparently the injury was made worse when he was the receiver on a gadget play that the Rams converted for a two-point conversion.

The Rams travel to Green Bay next week, then have their bye week, so Stafford would have some time to get right without injured reserve. However, IR being a possibility at all is rather concerning.

Stafford has not been great this season, throwing for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Matthew Stafford
