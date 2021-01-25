Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly addresses trade report on Instagram

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to part ways this offseason, though neither side has confirmed the impending divorce. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, appears to have taken care of that on social media.

On Monday, Mrs. Stafford created what seemed like a “farewell, Detroit” post on Instagram. She wrote that she and Matthew are going to “enjoy our time left in Michigan to the fullest because there really is no other place like it.”

Here’s the full post:

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Saturday that the Lions have agreed to explore trade possibilities for Stafford. They’ve hired a new head coach in Dan Campbell and appear to be headed for a rebuild, so you can understand why a split makes sense.

There was speculation that Stafford could be traded before the 2020 season, and Kelly was very outspoken about that in a video she posted on social media. The fact that she is saying goodbye to Detroit likely means there is little chance Matthew will return to the Lions next season.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0