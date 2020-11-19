Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly goes off on ‘dictatorship’ COVID restrictions

The State of Michigan announced a new round of coronavirus restrictions this week that went into effect on Wednesday, and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly is furious over them.

Kelly Stafford shared a video rant on her Instagram live Thursday in which she unloaded on Michigan officials. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has mandated a “three-week pause” that calls for the temporary closing of restaurants, bars, theaters, stadiums, etc. Stafford believes the decision is crushing small businesses and the local economy.

“I’m so over it. I’m over living in a dictatorship that we call Michigan,” she said. “I understand there’s a pandemic and I understand it’s very scary. I’m scared of it too. If you’re at risk, do not leave your house until there’s a vaccine. But shutting down all these small businesses, things that people have worked their life for, shutting them down again is not the answer because they will not make it. So once we are able to leave our house and once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left.”

Stafford acknowledged that people are going to call her “ignorant” and disagree with her, but she said she does not enjoy “living in a place where they tell me what I can and cannot do.” You can hear her full comments below:

Kelly Stafford is over living “in a dictatorship that we call Michigan.” pic.twitter.com/ovGcoNkJ4j — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) November 19, 2020

Matthew and Kelly have had personal experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Lions quarterback has twice been placed on the NFL’s COVID/reserve list this year. The first time was for a false positive test, which Kelly unloaded on the NFL over. She then had an interesting reaction to her husband being placed on the list again earlier this month due to being labeled a high-risk close contact.