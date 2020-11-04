Kelly Stafford has interesting reaction to Matthew going on COVID list

Matthew Stafford is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list again, and his wife Kelly isn’t thrilled about it.

Stafford was placed on the list as a high risk close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. That designation means he could still play Sunday if he tests negative and remains asymptomatic.

Still, Kelly Stafford had a simple but telling reaction to the move.

From Kelly Stafford pic.twitter.com/AdOjwkMJvp — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 4, 2020

Kelly is alluding to what happened to her husband back in August. Matthew Stafford was placed on the Reserve/COVID list after what turned out to be a false positive test. This, she said, caused major issues for her and her family.

The good news is reporting has clarified that Stafford did not actually test positive. That may not be clear to everyone, though, which may be the source of Kelly’s frustration.