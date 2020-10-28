Max Kellerman finally admits he was wrong about Tom Brady

Some on the internet celebrated on Monday when Max Kellerman finally admitted he was wrong about Tom Brady.

Kellerman made some headlines in the past when he said that Brady was going to “fall off a cliff” as the veteran quarterback aged. Brady of course won the Super Bowl in the 2018 NFL season and is looking really good this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady has the Bucs first in the NFC South and has passed for 18 touchdowns, four interceptions and nearly 2,000 yards this season. The 43-year-old’s big game on Sunday led Kellerman to finally admit he was wrong.

.@maxkellerman finally admits: 'I was wrong, Tom Brady never fell off a cliff' Also @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/XayziinRjp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 26, 2020

“I can’t deny the way he’s playing. It’s not just that he has weapons; he looks really good using them,” Kellerman said of Brady, on ESPN.

Finally when pressed, he admitted he was wrong.

“I was wrong. Tom Brady never fell off a cliff,” Kellerman said.

Brady has been using Kellerman’s jab as motivation the last few years. He’s referred to it on Instagram a few times.

What will the 43-year-old dig up now in order to keep pushing himself? Maybe he’ll have to pull an Aaron Rodgers to find new motivation.