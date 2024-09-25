Maxx Crosby lands fitting endorsement deal

Maxx Crosby has landed a fitting endorsement deal.

SAXX, a premium men’s underwear brand, announced that Crosby is its newest brand ambassador. The partnership is fitting because both have two Xs in the name. They both also take care of sacks.

Crosby will work with SAXX to identify game-changing college football players who will receive endorsement deals. The company will also offer 15 percent off and donate $1,000 to the Maxx Crosby Foundation when Crosby gets a sack this season.

Crosby is in his sixth NFL season — all spent with the Raiders — and has 3 sacks this season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 55 sacks in 86 career games.

“I want to work with brands like SAXX that are doing big things,” Crosby said about the deal. “I’ve tried a lot of different underwear – nothing comes close to SAXX. It’s versatile and comfortable. I wear it to train, hang out and even sleep. Simply put, SAXX allows me to be the best version of myself.

“Plus, I love that we’re both rocking the ‘XX!'”

It’s a very fitting deal.