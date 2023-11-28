Photo of Maxx Crosby’s horribly swollen knee goes viral

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby was listed as doubtful with a knee injury leading up to Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and we can now see why.

Crosby opened up about his knee injury during the latest episode of his “The Rush with Maxx Crosby” podcast, which was released on Tuesday. He also shared a photo that showed how swollen his left leg was, and you truly have to see it to believe it.

Maxx Crosby's Left knee looks really bad. pic.twitter.com/UTpDfo14Cf — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) November 28, 2023

Crosby said he “had some fluid buildup” in his knee and was then bedridden with an illness. He said he could not move and felt like he was dying. Crosby then received a call informing him that there was bacteria found in the fluid that was drained from his knee, indicating he had an infection. Crosby then had to go to the hospital for treatment.

You can hear more of the story below, but beware that the clip contains inappropriate language:

Wanna know what it really took to have Maxx on the field vs the Chiefs 😳🏥⁉️ Tune in tomorrow at 9am PST to hear Maxx’s answer to the million dollar question! 🚨🤯 pic.twitter.com/Y5LNaTv94p — The Rush with Maxx Crosby (@TheRushWithMaxx) November 28, 2023

Despite what seemed like a terrifying week, Crosby was determined to play against the Chiefs. He suited up and was even irate at one point late in the game when Raiders coaches took him off the field for a breather.

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan said Crosby told the CBS crew that his knee will need “some kind of attention after the season.”

CBS broadcast on Maxx Crosby’s knee injury: “His knee will need some kind of attention after the season, so it must be bad.” pic.twitter.com/N2DRTAsL9n — Raiders Wire (@RaidersWire) November 27, 2023

Crosby barely ever misses a snap, which says a lot about his toughness. But the fact that he was able to play after his leg looked like that just days prior is truly remarkable. The star pass-rusher even recorded a sack in the game, giving him 11.5 on the season.