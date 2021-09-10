Mayhem Miller arrested for domestic violence

Former MMA fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller is once again in trouble with the law.

Miller was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles early Friday morning, according to a report from TMZ. The 40-year-old remained in custody as of Friday afternoon, with his bail set at $1.385 million.

Police in the San Fernando Valley reportedly received a call at around 3 a.m. Friday from a frantic female. When they arrived, they found the caller, who is also the alleged victim, with visible marks on her face and neck. Miller did not cooperate with police when they tried to arrest him, which resulted in officers having to use a Taser on him.

Miller was taken to a local hospital and then booked for felony domestic violence.

Miller’s bail was likely set so high because he has been arrested numerous times. The most recent was in 2015, when police responded to calls about an altercation between him and two women. Miller was also tasered in that incident and extremely violent with police. You can read more details here.

Friday’s arrest marks at least the fourth for Miller in the last 10 years. He has not fought professionally since 2016 and last fought in the UFC in 2012. He has a career record of 28-10-1 with eight knockouts.