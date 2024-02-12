 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 11, 2024

Mecole Hardman has hilarious comment about scoring winning touchdown

February 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Mecole Hardman looking on

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) greets fans while leaving the field after the win over the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored the most important touchdown of his career on Sunday to win Super Bowl LVIII, but he might not remember much of it in the years to come.

Hardman spoke to CBS after catching the game-winning three-yard touchdown pass in overtime to clinch a 25-22 victory. The wide receiver admitted that he completely blacked out after making the catch and barely even realized the game was over.

“I caught that pass and I blacked out,” Hardman said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I see Pat running to me and I was like, ‘Oh, we just won, okay, yeah, let’s celebrate.'”

You certainly could not blame Hardman for that. It has been a remarkable ride for him, as he started the year with the New York Jets. He was traded back to Kansas City in October after finding himself on the fringes, and wound up playing a role for the Chiefs against all odds.

Article Tags

Mecole HardmanNFL Playoffs 2023Super Bowl 58
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus