Mecole Hardman has hilarious comment about scoring winning touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored the most important touchdown of his career on Sunday to win Super Bowl LVIII, but he might not remember much of it in the years to come.

Hardman spoke to CBS after catching the game-winning three-yard touchdown pass in overtime to clinch a 25-22 victory. The wide receiver admitted that he completely blacked out after making the catch and barely even realized the game was over.

"I caught that pass and I blacked out." – Mecole Hardman pic.twitter.com/ESd894cgU2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

“I caught that pass and I blacked out,” Hardman said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I see Pat running to me and I was like, ‘Oh, we just won, okay, yeah, let’s celebrate.'”

You certainly could not blame Hardman for that. It has been a remarkable ride for him, as he started the year with the New York Jets. He was traded back to Kansas City in October after finding himself on the fringes, and wound up playing a role for the Chiefs against all odds.